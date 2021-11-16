City students to be out of school Monday and Tuesday for virtual learning

Area students will spend all of Thanksgiving week out of school, but that doesn't mean a break from schoolwork.

Martinsville City Public Schools has announced that Monday and Tuesday will be virtual learning days. That means classes will be in session online, not in the school building.

Henry County Public Schools students also will not report to the school buildings next week. They will have remote learning on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Nov. 26, will be regularly scheduled vacation days for students.

