Civic briefs

Ararat Ruritan Club

The Ararat Ruritan Club has had multiple community service activities for members this spring.

On the first Saturday of spring, four members picked up trash along the Ararat highway, gathering 14 40-gallon bags of litter. There was a barn quilt painting class with spring designs by Lisa Martin, owner and operator of The Wormy Chestnut.

At March bingo, players donated items for the Redemption House-Surry for an extra coverall ticket and in the monthly business meeting members presented their purpose and vision for the Redemption House-Surry. The home, among other things, houses men who are recovering addicts.

The Ruritan Club building is used in many ways: the club hosts events and fundraisers and also rents out the building for reunions, showers, birthday parties and other get-togethers.

Upcoming events include: Thursday, town hall meeting to update citizens on Patrick County and school issues at 7 p.m.; May 4, barn quilt painting class at 5:30 p.m.; May 21, a cruise-in for classic cars, trucks and local police, fire and rescue vehicles at 10 a.m., and the club meets on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

To stay updated, follow their Facebook page, Ararat Ruritan Club, and for direct contact, call Pamela Smith at 229-6931, email AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or send a message over Facebook.

Rangeley Ruritans

Rangeley Ruritan members plan to make a donation to the Ruritan Foundation in memory of George Pack.

The club still has community calendars for sale.

The Esther Circle is no longer able to provide the club’s meals, and “We would like to thank them for the years of delicious food they’ve prepared for us,” the club states.

Fay Moore, Jim McMillan, and Dwayne Tuggle will meet with a local business on a scholarship donation. Anyone else who would like to help us with our scholarships can contact a Rangeley Ruritan.

Uptown Rotary

Cindy Edgerton visited the Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club to share information on Bee City Month and Martinsville’s new designation as a Bee City USA affiliate. Club members signed a pollinator-safe pledge during the presentation to support the effort. The service club meets on Thursday mornings from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History and everyone is welcome to attend.

