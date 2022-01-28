Tags
Two people are dead after a bizarre series of incidents that began with a car crash at Bassett Forks Wednesday morning.
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd was named Second Team All-ACC this fall, his sixth season at Wake Forest. Now, the former Warrior is training in hopes of playing football professionally.
“Her knowledge of the demands of the elementary curriculum as well as knowing the unique personalities of her teachers makes Mrs. Cooper quite an effective leader.," said MCPS District Coordinator Cary Wright.
A Danville man has died of injuries he suffered after being struck by a vehicle driven by an Axton man Monday evening.
Magna Vista High School graduate Tony Gravely added a win to his professional fight career on Saturday night at UFC 270.
If President Joe Biden's disorderly and lethal Afghanistan withdrawal was the moment that fractured voters' regard for him, then his vicious Atlanta speech last week may be the moment that defines his presidency.
A Roanoke man has been arrested on unrelated charges after being charged in a Henry County convenience store robbery Sunday night.
