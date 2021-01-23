College Basketball Roundup: Sharpe, Bacot lead Tar Heels over N.C. State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds as North Carolina used its strength inside to beat North Carolina State 86-76 on Saturday.

Sharpe scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Bacot had 17 points and eight boards to lead the Tar Heels (10-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their fifth win in six games and prevent a season sweep by the Wolfpack, which won 79-76 on Dec. 22. The victory also kept the Tar Heels unbeaten this season in six home games. N.C. State (6-5, 2-4) lost its fourth straight.

UNC had a 10-point lead at the break and a Bacot dunk made it a 14-point edge with seven minutes left. The Wolfpack worked the margin down to six with just under four minutes to go with a 14-6 run topped by Devon Daniels’ 3-pointer but didn’t get closer.

Caleb Love added 15 points and five assists, and Anthony Harris and RJ Davis had 10 points each for UNC, which shot 54%. The Tar Heels outrebounded N.C. State 44-30, including 14-7 on the offensive boards. They had 13 turnovers against an N.C. State team that came in averaging nearly 18 takeaways, though the Wolfpack had 10 steals.