College Basketball Roundup: Sharpe, Bacot lead Tar Heels over N.C. State

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Day’Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds as North Carolina used its strength inside to beat North Carolina State 86-76 on Saturday.
Sharpe scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Bacot had 17 points and eight boards to lead the Tar Heels (10-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their fifth win in six games and prevent a season sweep by the Wolfpack, which won 79-76 on Dec. 22. The victory also kept the Tar Heels unbeaten this season in six home games. N.C. State (6-5, 2-4) lost its fourth straight.
UNC had a 10-point lead at the break and a Bacot dunk made it a 14-point edge with seven minutes left. The Wolfpack worked the margin down to six with just under four minutes to go with a 14-6 run topped by Devon Daniels’ 3-pointer but didn’t get closer.
Caleb Love added 15 points and five assists, and Anthony Harris and RJ Davis had 10 points each for UNC, which shot 54%. The Tar Heels outrebounded N.C. State 44-30, including 14-7 on the offensive boards. They had 13 turnovers against an N.C. State team that came in averaging nearly 18 takeaways, though the Wolfpack had 10 steals.
Daniels scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack. D.J. Funderburk added 14 points, Braxton Beverly 12 points and five steals, Jericole Hellems 11 points and Manny Bates 10 points and seven blocks.
The win marked the Tar Heels’ first conference game not decided by single digits this season.
Florida State 80, Clemson 61
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Florida State pulled away early in an 80-61 rout of No. 20 Clemson on Saturday.
Sardaar Calhoun added a career-best 13 points for Florida State (9-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won four straight games. Calhoun made 4 of 5 3-pointers.
John Newman III scored 12 points for Clemson (9-4, 3-4), which has lost three straight.
Louisville 70, Duke 65
Former Radford standout Carlik Jones led Louisville to it’s 10th win with a 70-65 victory over Duke Saturday.
Jones, a grad transfer, led the Cardinals with 24 points and added five assist.
Matthew Hurt led Duke with 24 points, including shooting 4-for-5 from the 3-point line, with eight rebounds.
Louisville was 18-for-24 at the free-throw line and had a 34-26 edge in rebounds. Duke got to the line for only nine free-throw attempts (seven made) and was credited with just seven assists as a team.
Louisville improves to 10-3, 5-2 in the ACC. Duke falls to 5-5, 3-3 in the ACC.
Drexel 79, William & Mary 64
WILLIAMSBURG — James Butler matched his season high with 21 points as Drexel beat William & Mary 79-64 on Saturday.
It was their third meeting this season and came about because Drexel’s game with Elon and the Tribe’s matchup with College of Charleston were postponed.
Camren Wynter had 19 points for Drexel (7-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Mate Okros added 12 points. T.J. Bickerstaff had eight rebounds.
Luke Loewe had 15 points for the Tribe (4-7, 2-4). Quinn Blair added 12 points. Yuri Covington had 11 points.
The Dragons improve to 2-1 against the Tribe this season.
Norfolk St. 81, Coppin St. 71
BALTIMORE — DeJuan Clayton had 20 points, including making 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, as Coppin State beat Norfolk State 81-71 on Saturday.
Clayton added seven rebounds and six assists. Kenan Sarvan had 14 points and nine rebounds for Coppin State (5-9, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Anthony Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Cardaci and Koby Thomas had 11 points each.
Joe Bryant Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Spartans (8-5, 3-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Devante Carter added 11 points. Jalen Hawkins had 10 points, as did Kyonze Chavis.
La Salle 84, Richmond 78
RICHMOND—Sherif Kenney scored 17 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers beat Richmond 84-78 on Saturday.
Jared Kimbrough added 12 points for the Explorers, who shot 57% from the floor to defeat the preseason conference favorite Spiders.
Christian Ray chipped in 11 points for La Salle (7-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), Jhamir Brickus, Scott Spencer and Jack Clark had 10 each. Kimbrough also had a career-best nine rebounds, while Ray posted eight rebounds.
Grant Golden tied a season high with 22 points for the Spiders (9-4, 3-2). Blake Francis added 21 points. Tyler Burton had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Nathan Cayo scored 12.
