Collinsville's Jake Joyce ready to get back on the baseball field this summer in Illinois

Jake Joyce grew up in Collinsville, and has lived across the U.S. playing baseball, but this winter is his first in the midwest.
Joyce, a 2009 Carlisle School graduate who played three years of baseball at Bassett High School, is living in Shaumburg, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago, as he prepares for his second stint playing for the Shaumberg Boomers. The Boomers are an Independent League baseball team playing in the Frontier League.
Joyce re-signed with the Boomers earlier this year, and has been living in Shaumburg getting ready for the season and working at a baseball facility.
“It’s weird because a lot of people who come and play in Shaumburg for the Boomers in the last three or four year span end up staying out here, so I guess there’s something out here that impresses us,” Joyce said by phone last week.
While the former Bengal has enjoyed living in the north, this year he’s had to adjust to one new thing.
“I will say this is my first winter going through Chicago,” he said. “I never experienced the midwest winter, so I’m indulging in that now, I guess.”
Joyce played four years of baseball at Virginia Tech. Following his senior season he was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft, and played in their farm system for two years before getting cut.
Even though he was out of minor league baseball, Joyce wasn’t ready to give up on baseball quite yet. Through some of his former Hokie teammates he learned about his other options.
“I had heard nothing about independent league baseball. I didn’t know what it was,” he said. “Essentially it’s a bunch of guys who got released from their affiliated organizations, and they go and sign with these leagues to try to sign with another MLB team.”
He first signed with the Boomers about a week before the season began in 2015, and stayed with the team for three years. He then signed with a team in New Jersey, and played with them for half a season before getting traded to the Milwaukee Milkmen.
After the 2019 season he was traded to a team in Cleburne, Texas, right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth. He was supposed to play for the team last season, but never got the chance because the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he worked out and returned to the Boomers as they get ready for the upcoming season, which he hopes will begin sometime in late May.
Joyce’s signing was announced by the Boomers on January 21.
“Couldn’t be more excited to have Jake Joyce back with us,” Boomers manager Jamie Bennett said in an article on the team’s website. “He has had a long history of success with us and having him back in our bullpen is a comforting feeling as a manager. His experience will be a valuable asset to our entire staff. He is a true pro that continues to work hard and provides a great example of how this game should be approached.”
Joyce’s name is already in the Boomers’ record book. According to the team’s release, he has a career 16-11 record and appeared in 145 games with the team, the most in team history. He also has 30 career saves, second most ever for Shaumburg, and is third in team history with 231 strikeouts.
“Jake is a huge add for us in the back end of the bullpen,” Boomers’ pitching coach Connor Reed added in the team’s release. “Any time you can add a guy that’s been in Schaumburg before and won a championship here it feels like a no brainer. I’m really excited to have his experience in the bullpen and in the clubhouse.”
As Joyce worked to stay in shape last summer and prepare for the 2021 season, he said he had to get really creative. Before the facility where he works was shut down due to the pandemic, he and his coworkers took weights, baseball, medicine balls, and anything else they typically use in their daily routine with them and did in-house workouts.
“You’d be surprised how intense you can make those,” he said.
For the most part he’s back on a normal training routine now, and his workplace is also back up and running.
Joyce is ready to get back on the field, too. Last summer was the first in 24 years he missed a baseball season.
“It’s going to be extremely nice,” Joyce said of returning to the game. “That was rough not getting to play.
“It definitely was a mental adjustment in terms of not getting to play a baseball season, especially at my age because you never know when your last season is going to happen. The older you get, missing seasons is not the best situation in the world.”
Joyce tries to keep up with former coaches and teammates from Bassett, especially when he’s back home.
Unfortunately, the Frontier League’s closest team to southern Virginia is in Florence, Kentucky, outside of Louisville, so his opportunities to play close to home are few. The Frontier League has other teams in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio, as well as Ottawa and Quebec, Canada.
No matter where he’s playing this year, Joyce is just happy to get back on the field again.
“I’ll be a little extra nervous this year without pitching in a game situation for two years,” he said. “I am very excited to get back on the field this year and looking forward to it.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com