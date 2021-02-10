Collinsville's Jake Joyce ready to get back on the baseball field this summer in Illinois

Even though he was out of minor league baseball, Joyce wasn’t ready to give up on baseball quite yet. Through some of his former Hokie teammates he learned about his other options.

“I had heard nothing about independent league baseball. I didn’t know what it was,” he said. “Essentially it’s a bunch of guys who got released from their affiliated organizations, and they go and sign with these leagues to try to sign with another MLB team.”

He first signed with the Boomers about a week before the season began in 2015, and stayed with the team for three years. He then signed with a team in New Jersey, and played with them for half a season before getting traded to the Milwaukee Milkmen.

After the 2019 season he was traded to a team in Cleburne, Texas, right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth. He was supposed to play for the team last season, but never got the chance because the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, he worked out and returned to the Boomers as they get ready for the upcoming season, which he hopes will begin sometime in late May.

Joyce’s signing was announced by the Boomers on January 21.