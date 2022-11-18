Community Briefs: Scholarships, free Covid tests, school security, $1.3 million for Coalition, Torch Day

Scholarships

Morning Star Holy Church has awarded scholarships (in unspecified amounts) to:

Aniya Penn, a sophomore at Old Dominion University, where her major is cybersecurity

Teja Yates, a junior at Ferrum, where her major is health sciences with an emphasis on pre-nursing

Tania Draper, a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University, with a major in biology, pre-med track

Breona Warren, who is pursuing a master's degree in crime scene investigation / forensic science at George Mason University.

Torch Day

Recently, students from Virginia Tech came to Martinsville to present a Torch Day for the students in Martinsville and Henry County. The middle school students made elephant toothpaste and baking soda rockets while the high school students build dams. There were competitions among the students and the day ended with a panel discussion on being a student at Virginia Tech.

COVID-19 tests

"Give thanks, not COVID," says the West Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health. "Before (and after) you gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, carve out a little time to get tested for COVID-19."

To make that testing easier, the health department is giving away free at-home test kids. On a first-come, first-serve basis, people will be able to pick up two kits each.

The people picking up the tests must be symptom-free - and no pets in the car. People are asked to follow directions from staff when driving into the site.

The tests will be given away on Mondays, Nov. 21 and 28, between 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory.

School security

Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) was recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to enhance security measures at two of its schools.

The funds will be utilized to outfit all classroom doors in Martinsville High School and Martinsville Middle School with key card access points, thus eliminating the need for keys to enter classrooms and increasing the level of security in each building. Employees will be able to access classrooms with their school-issued security badges.

Key card access is currently used at entry points to each school building.

“This is yet another layer of school security that operates almost invisibly, keeping our students and staff safe without detracting or distracting from the learning environment,” said MCPS Director of School Safety & Emergency Management T.J. Slaughter.

Slaughter said he hopes to eventually implement key card classroom access division-wide.

Coalition gets $1.3 million

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a grant of $1,310,312 to the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness. Congressman Morgan Griffith (Republican) issued the following statement:

“HHS’ award of more than $1.3 million to the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will enhance access to health care for the people of the City and County.”