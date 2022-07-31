Community briefs

Animal Shelter

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announces Allie Keatts as its new animal shelter manager. “Allie is passionate about returning lost pets to their owners and rehoming animals when necessary,” an announcement from the HCSO states.

Keatts has worked at the SPCA and at Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services.

Ararat Ruritan Club

During the club’s July Bingo Fundraiser, players brought in school supplies to get their bingo cards. Patrick County Public School employees and Ararat Ruritan Club board members Donna Fariss and Mary Slate shopped for additional supplies with money from a donation from a community service project.

As a result, the club delivered over $1,000 in school supplies to Blue Ridge Elementary School’s new principal Marcie Murphy to help students and teachers at the school.

Classrooms have a need for tissues, hand sanitizers and other supplies that are not typically associated with education and often times teachers purchase these necessary items.

The club holds fundraisers throughout the year to help with causes like this and others as well. Bingo nights are held monthly, with the next on Aug. 20, and in September on the second Saturday night of the month. Doors open at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 6 p.m.

The club also holds virtual fundraisers on its Facebook The Ararat Ruritan Club and the annual cash giveaway BBQ/Cruise-In is coming up.

For more information email AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6493.

Rangeley Ruritans

The Rangeley Ruritan Club at its latest meeting welcomed Ricky and Ann Huffman and Larry and Sue Weiland as new members.

Ricky Huffman was recognized for cleaning up around the sign at the main road; Kathy and Bobby Reed, for cleaning the downstairs floors, tables and chairs; and Homer Luther and Dwayne Tuggle for mowing the ballfield, killing weeds and putting a new rope on the flagpole.

It was arranged that member Phillip Earles would provide the meal for the next meeting.