The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region celebrated 140 scholarship winners at its annual reception last month.

In all, 151 scholarships were awarded totaling $337,608 for this year's cycle.

A total of 269 "qualified students" applied, according to the foundation. The awards were handed out to 140 students — 87 from high school and 53 in undergraduate or graduate studies — from 64 different scholarship funds.

The foundation hosted the celebration June 4 at the Pittsylvania County Community Center. Recipients include students from Bartlett Yancey High (North Carolina) School, Chatham High School, Dan River High School, Galileo Magnet High School, George Washington High School, Gretna High School, Tunstall High School, Halifax County High School and Westover Christian Academy.

There were also awards made to homeschool students, according to the foundation.

The foundation's next scholarship cycle begins Jan. 1 for academic year 2024–25.

Awards

Adkerson-Dodson Special Education Scholarship: Sydney Adkins, Averett University

George Jackson, Hampton Sydney College Walter and Barbara Bass Scholarship: Hailey Howard, Halifax County High School; abd Preston Simpson, Halifax County High School

Aubrey Lyle, homeschool Deputy Frankie Lynn Betterton Scholarship: Miranda Cochran, University of Pennsylvania

William Boaz, Bartlett Yancey High School Sadie Banks Brown Memorial Scholarship: Amaiya Griffin, Chatham High School

Haley Gates, Tunstall High School James W. Bryant Sr. and James T. Collie Scholarship: Brittany Terry, Averett University; Kayley Craig, Tunstall High School; Hannah Walton, Averett University; Jacob Moore, Chatham High School; Hailey Harris, Longwood University; Jenna Zickafoose, Tunstall High School; Nicolette Ford, Averett University; and Courtney Haraway, Averett University

William Boaz, Bartlett Yancey High School; and Kelsie Hooper, Bartlett Yancey High School Frank, Mary and Ray Compton Scholarship: Ciara Keen, Chatham High School; and Samantha Owen, Tunstall High School

Matthew Roberts, University of North Carolina at Greensboro John Watson Daniel Scholarship: Rachel Royster, Appalachian State University

Megan Pollock, Virginia Tech; and Jack Hammock, Virginia Tech Danville Academic Boosters Scholarship: Aaron Hendricks, Galileo Magnet High School; Jonathan Westrick, Galileo Magnet High School; Antoni Matczak, Galileo Magnet High School; Nathan Torres, Galileo Magnet High School; Anna Timm, Galileo Magnet High School

Brittany Salas, Averett University; Haylee Hines, Tunstall High School; Aaliyah Jones, Dan River High School; and Skylar Craft, Gretna High School Danville-Pittsylvania Academy of Medicine Alliance Scholarship: Sarah Marlowe, Averett University

Braeden Barber, Tunstall High School; Caroline Doss, Virginia Tech; Dylan Aaron, University of South Carolina; Madison Hodges, Westover Christian Academy; Katie Buchinsky, SOVAH School of Health Professions; and Lena Zaher, Tunstall High School Roy L. and Mary G. Doss Scholarship: Tamahria Bracey, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; Matthew Shelton, Chatham High School; Hannah Dow, William and Mary School of Education; Kwannya Foster, College of William and Mary; Andrew Gibson, University of Lynchburg; JaMiya Guy, Spelman College; Jose Gonzalez Pacheco, George Washington High School; Jaden Ratliff, Gretna High School; Unique Savage, Gretna High School; Alyssa McDaniel, University of Lynchburg; Emma Foley, Chatham High School; Jaden Shackelford, Virginia Tech; and Esperanza Bolanos, Galileo Magnet High School

Elena Booth, Virginia Tech John R. and Betty B. Eggleston Scholarship: Azael Quintero Valdez, Tunstall High School

Ella Brooks, Tunstall High School Samuel Manning Farmer Scholarship: William Boaz, Bartlett Yancey High School

Caleb McCormick, Tunstall High School; Gabrielle Griffin, Chatham High School Margaret Spruce Floyd Scholarship: Lacey Newton, Roanoke College; Emily Yeatts, Chatham High School

Jada McCainm, University of North Carolina at Greensboro George Washington High School Class of 1957 Scholarship: Andrew Clark, George Washington High School; Sophia Van Valkenburg, George Washington High School

Jordan Greene, George Washington High School; and Ashton Carter, George Washington High School Roy G. and Joan F. Gignac Scholarship: Isaac Von Eime, Westover Christian Academy; Hunter Keatts, Tunstall High School; Brandon Quintero, Chatham High School; Luke Mills, Tunstall High School; Justin Pool, North Carolina State University; Kaylee Scarce, University of Virginia at Wise; and Andrew Clark, Regent University

Andyn Cornell, Chatham High School George A. Grekos Scholarship: Kennetria Torain, Virginia Tech

Antony Useche, William and Mary John B. Grubb Scholarship: Tyler Hoffman, Chatham High School

Adrian Glass, Virginia Commonwealth University Ray M. Harris Scholarship: Sherri Dickens, Danville Community College; Lucas Walker, Tunstall High School

Halle Vaden, Dan River High School Douglas Sager Hayes and Mildred “Mickey” Hayes Scholarship: Kaelyn Roach, James Madison University; Grace Doss, Dan River High School; Brandi Shaffer, University of Virginia at Wise; Chase Farthing, Danville Community College; Reagan Massingale, Westover Christian Academy; Alyssa Strider, Tunstall High School; Andrew Boswell, Tunstall High School; Jonathan Westrick, Galileo Magnet High School

Kasey Martin, Chatham High School Hokie Bird Scholarship: Abigail Eades, Tunstall High School; Joel Oakes, Virginia Tech; and Olivia Leftwich, Chatham High School

Ashley Johnson, George Washington High School John L. Hurt Jr. Scholarship: Megan Bowles, University of Lynchburg; and Unique Savage, Gretna High School

MacKenzie Adkins, Dan River High School Robert and Bernice Milam Scholarship: Kensley Yeatts, Liberty University; Kaylee Davis, Averett University, Noah Morningstar, Westover Christian Academy

Alana Blair, Tunstall High School; and Kiley Sheets, Chatham High School Patrick H. Musick Scholarship: Hannah McNeill, Averett University

Madison Hollie, Tunstall High School; Kathryn Saunders, Radford University Carilion The Plumbee Scholarship: Maya Rone, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Ameia Harris, Hampton University; and Juan Gonzalez, Tunstall High School Elizabeth Whitlow Reith Price R.N. Whitlow Family Nursing Scholarship: Hannah McNeill, Averett University; and Kelsie Hooper, Bartlett Yancey High School

India Womack, Virginia Tech; and Ja-Meriona Valentine-James, Tunstall High School Alger Pugh Memorial Scholarship: Serious Pinchback, University of Virginia; Taylor Murphy, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy

Kenly Saunders, Gretna High School; Jaden Ratliff, Gretna High School; Stephanie Williams, Gretna High School; Matthew Hearn, Gretna High School; and Cora Wilson, Gretna High School Riddle-Francis Scholarship: Sydney Mahoney, George Mason University; and Natalia Morrison, Dan River High School

Jacob East, Gretna High School; Ramsey Ferrugia, Chatham High School Rotary Club of Yanceyville Scholarship: Jada McCain, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Rebecca Shields, Chatham High School Spiros Skenderis Memorial Scholarship: Heidi Ellis, Tunstall High School; and Collin Stevens, Dan River High School

Stephanie Villalobos Garcia, George Washington High School; Logan Belcher, Galileo Magnet High School; Nylan Yancey, George Washington High School; and Anna Timm, Galileo Magnet High School Louise P. Surles Scholarship: Kayla Wise, University of Virginia; and Cody Scarce, Chatham High School

HaiLan Zhao, Chatham High School Florence P. Wagner and Jennie Lee Wagner Scholarship: Bobbie Goodman, Averett University;

Taylor Dodson, Tunstall High School; Emma Dowdy, Tunstall High School; Zachary Payne, Tunstall High School; Addyson Hunsicker, Tunstall High School; Jackson Hair, Tunstall High School; Luke Cassada, Tunstall High School; John Mills, Tunstall High School; Abigail Eades, Tunstall High School; Leara Slattery, Tunstall High School; and Lena Zaher, Tunstall High School Andy Warren Memorial Scholarship: Jalen Williamson, Virginia Union University; and Elijah Bass, George Washington High School

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is a public charity established in September 1996 by a steering committee of civic leaders to improve and enrich area lives through the generosity of donors, according to a news release.

Learn more online at https://www.cfdrr.org or call 434-793-0884.