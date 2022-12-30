Compensation study confirms FCPS teachers underpaid

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools’ long-awaited pay study confirms that the division’s teachers are underpaid.

In October 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. Kristen Gilley, Evergreen Solutions senior consultant, presented the study’s preliminary findings at the Nov. 14 county School Board meeting.

“We were tasked with reviewing the current compensation classification study to ensure internal equity, and we also surveyed peer organizations to ensure external equity, to make sure that Franklin County was competitive with other various divisions that you are competing with for employees,” Gilley said. “Our ultimate goal is to produce recommendations that will provide the division with a classification and compensation system that is equitable both internally and externally.”

The compensation study compared Franklin County’s teacher pay scale to those of a dozen nearby school systems. Even when adjusted for cost-of-living differences, the Franklin County division pays between 7.8% and 13.3% less than the local market average.

The division’s current pay plan provides raises based on years of service, but several times in the last couple of decades, the Franklin County school system could not afford to give employees their scheduled raises. When that happened, salaries — and progression through the pay steps — were frozen, meaning existing employees did not get the pay raises they were due.

Additionally, the study revealed salary compression and inconsistent grade progression.

The division also needs to update its job descriptions and classifications to make sure a person’s job title and compensation accurately reflect the work they do, rather than having people with the same job title and salary perform different work, according to the report.

The division’s compensation problems haven’t gone unnoticed. In interviews and focus groups for the study, Franklin County school employees shared concerns that salaries have fallen behind other divisions, mostly due to the long pay freezes. School officials have also acknowledged that many staff members are leaving to make more money elsewhere.

The division has been working on a solution to address the teacher salary issues, as well as pay for other staff members such as nurses and bus drivers. The division should discuss compensation in more detail at a Jan. 5 joint meeting between the school board and board of supervisors, which will also include a scheduled agenda item on the upcoming Benjamin Franklin Middle School HVAC renovation and the development of a career and technical education facility.

Whether the board of supervisors will support the school funding increases it will take to make those projects happen remains in question.

At a Nov. 22 supervisors meeting, Ronnie Thompson, board chairman and Boone District Supervisor, protested the idea of returning $2.3 million in carryover funds to the division.

The division usually asks the county to pass along any carryover from the school budget, which the county usually does.

“I understand the schools are feeling a little pensive about the carryover because they know that there are several items on their short list that they need to come to us for,” Gills Creek District Supervisor Lorie Smith said.

Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell wondered about the possibility of earmarking the carryover for the middle school HVAC project, but County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county has advised the division to put its carryover in a health insurance reserve.

“No! They came in here two years ago wanting to give all that money back,” Thompson said, referring to the division’s decision — under a different superintendent and a substantially different school board — to use extra funds for employee bonuses.

Earlier in 2022, during discussions of the division’s funding request for the current fiscal year, Thompson questioned whether the school system really needed a local funding increase. At the time, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs explained that the funds were needed to provide salary increases.

On the other hand, Franklin County officials strongly supported the recent adoption of a new county pay structure following the completion of its own Evergreen Solutions compensation study. The county employs roughly a third as many people as the school division, but the county study found problems similar to the division’s. The county expects its new pay structure to add roughly $2.2 million in annual expenses. The possible cost of improving the division’s pay structure remains unknown.