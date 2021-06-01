Correction & clarification

- The salary information from govsalaries.com, which was included in the continuation of an article about reversion on Page A11 Sunday, stated incorrectly the salary for Rebecca Vernon, a teacher at Albert Harris Elementary in Martinsville. There are two Rebecca Vernons in the MCPS district, and the database combined those salaries into the figure published.
- An article on Page A6 Sunday about a ride to celebrate for former biker Ricky Holcomb did not include the name of the group that made the quilt that will be auctioned during the event. That group is Fork Mountain Quilting.
- Because of incomplete information provided to the Bulletin, the name of a parent of Magna Vista High School student Anson C. Stanfield was omitted from a collection of education briefs on Page B5 on May 19. Anson is the son of Tina Stanfield and Mark A. Stanfield.
The Martinsville Bulletin considers for correction and clarification any issue brought to the attention of its editors. Send your concerns to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.
