Correction & clarification
Some schedules and articles in the High School Football preview section inside today’s paper are incorrect because information changed after the section went to press. The digital versions of this material at www.martinsvillebulletin.com have been updated.

The Relay for Life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Smith River Sports Complex. The date was incorrect in Thursday’s Stroller.

The Martinsville Bulletin considers for correction and clarification any issue brought to the attention of its editors. Send your concerns to info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

