The Martinsville Bulletin reviews for immediate correction and clarification any perceived error of fact or context brought to the attention of the editors. Please send your concerns to info@ martinsvillebulletin.com.
CORRECTIONS/ CLARIFICATIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
A charge of first-degree murder was certified to Henry County Circuit Court among other charges on Monday.
We could be the poster child for financial self-help videos on TikTok.
Twenty-two Martinsville High School seniors earned trophies at Big M Awards along with students from fifth to twelfth grade who earned certifi…