The Martinsville Bulletin reviews for immediate correction and clarification any perceived error of fact or context brought to the attention of the editors. Please send your concerns to info@ martinsvillebulletin.com.
CORRECTIONS/ CLARIFICATIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
We could be the poster child for financial self-help videos on TikTok.
Construction officially has begun on a new $2.8 million expansion in uptown Martinsville.
A Snapchat threat deemed non-credible by police and school officials reached Henry County Public Schools Wednesday morning.
Martinsville's Rayshawn Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson Jr. signed to play football at UVA Wise, Chavis Martin and Christian Jones committed to p…