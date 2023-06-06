The Martinsville Bulletin reviews for immediate correction and clarification any perceived error of fact or context brought to the attention of the editors. Please send your concerns to info@ martinsvillebulletin.com.
CORRECTIONS/ CLARIFICATIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Henry County natives who left and returned have now opened a business to help serve community members while they go through what may be on…
Seventeen students recently graduated and completed programs through Longwood University at New College Institute (NCI).
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
Outdoor Track State Championships: Martinsville comes away with 7 all-state finishes; Other local results
The Martinsville outdoor track team had one state championship and seven all-state finishes, plus all local results from outdoor track states …
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…