The Martinsville Bulletin reviews for immediate correction and clarification any perceived error of fact or context brought to the attention of the editors. Please send your concerns to info@ martinsvillebulletin.com.
CORRECTIONS/ CLARIFICATIONS
Most Popular
With a win on Friday, for the first time in school history, the Patrick County High School baseball team will play for a state championship.
Henry County native Dylan Jones went from earning his GED to graduating with a Ph.D. and working for the Environmental Protection Agency.
Martinsville police have been searching a house in the city after receiving a tip from Franklin County and obtaining search warrants. Two stol…
The Patrick County baseball team will travel to Salem on Friday to play in the state semifinals. Here's a look at what Cougars coach Tal Swail…
The Patrick County High School baseball team defeated Poquoson on Saturday for the first state title in school history.