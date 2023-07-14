EDITOR'S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Christopher Daniel Thompson, Hillsborough, North Carolina, on July 5: Sentenced to 10 years with seven years suspended and $5,968 in restitution and costs for obtaining more than $500 by false pretense.

Adrian Ramon Craig, Martinsville, on July 5: Sentenced to 30 years with 28 years suspended and $3,865 in costs for possession of a firearm by a felon, carry a concealed weapon by a felon, possession of cocaine, and amended charge of possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule II controlled substance, and amended charge of distribution of cocaine—1st offense, an amended charge of distribution of methamphetamine—1st offense, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Kevin Lee Hart, Fieldale, on July 5: Sentenced to 10 days and $151.25 in costs for contempt of court.

Jacques Naquan-Lam Nicholson, Martinsville, on July 5: Sentenced to five years suspended and $713 in restitution and costs for distribution of fentanyl.

Melissa L. Waterhouse, Rocky Mount, on July 5: Fined $245 for failure to appear. Two other counts of failure to appear were dismissed.

Bridgett Ann Branch, Martinsville, on July 6: Charges of forgery and utter a forged check were dismissed.

Tiffany Nicole Vaughn, Bassett, on July 6: Sentenced to 90 days with 80 days suspended and $231 in costs for shoplifting less than $1,000.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

Corey Christopher Stephens, 36, on July 5: Violation of protective order, vandalism of telephone, simple assault, malicious wounding, and abduction.

Essence Breyon Wright, 25, on July 5: Simple assault.

Demetrius Nazshae Inge, 29, on July 5: Simple assault.

Leetonya Zemone Hagwood, 54, on July 5: Drunk in public.

Tiffany Nicole Vaughn, 32, on July 8: Shoplifting.

Ben Carol Minter, 69, on July 8: Driving under the influence. Irvin Lamont Morrison, 50, on July 8:

Probation violation. David Shane Ball, 34, on July 8: Probation violation, grand larceny. James Kevin Merricks, 50, on July 8:

Probation violation.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Christopher Demar Hughes, Martinsville, on July 7: Charges of possession of a weapon by a violent felon, two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, and receiving a stolen firearm/aid in concealment were dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff's Office

Francine Victoria McKnight, on June 26 and 27: Intoxication in public.

Michael Devon Bruce, on June 26: Felony probation violation.

Demetrius Agee Townes, on June 26: Murder—2nd degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ana Yessica Santiago-Espana, on June 26: Driving while under the influence—2nd offense within five years.

Charles Nichlas Doss, on June 27: Unauthorized use.

Michael Lee Bolden, on June 28: Intoxication in public.

Crystal Renae Defibaugh, on June 28: Murder—2nd degree, malicious wounding, malicious assault resulting in severe injury, two counts of abduction, three counts of endangering a child.

Amanda Shanese Peatross, on June 29: Assault on law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a prisoner, two counts of felony probation violation.

Ashley Paige Baker, on June 29: Five counts of felony probation violation.

Francine Victoria McKnight, on June 30: Assault and battery of a family member, intoxication in public.

James Lester Helton, on June 30: Failure to appear.

Cyrus Delvante Womack, on June 30: Felony probation violation. Travis Noland Weaver, on June 30: Rape, sexual object penetration of a victim less than 13.

Justin Miles Philpott, on June 30: Failure to appear.

Malcolm Ja'Kobe Hairston, on July 1: Intoxication in public.

Tiara Nicole Handy, on July 1: Shoplifting, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Carrillo Orellana, on July 2: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Jammie Matthew Craddock, Stuart, on July 7: Sentenced to eight years with seven year suspended for assault and battery of a family member, strangulation with injury, and two counts of violation of a protective order.

Patrick County Sheriff's Office Kenneth Gray Gwyn, 38, Belews Creek, North Carolina, on June 30: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Brandon Jude Riley, 42, North Augusta, South Carolina, on June 30: Obtain money by false pretense.

Joshua Coy Reed, 43, on July 2: Felony probation violation.

Heather Leann Spencer, 36, Rocky Mount, on July 5: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Flonard Barrett Stockton, 64, Stuart, on July 6: Assault on a family member.