The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Moorefield Bridge Road, about 2 miles west of Mount Cross Road, according to the Virginia State Police Tyler Anthony Scott Gunnell was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Moorefield Bridge Road when the vehicle ran off the right side, overcorrected, crossed the center-line and struck a 2002 Mack truck, according to Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police.