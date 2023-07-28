A 22-year-old Axton man died after a crash involving a Mack truck Tuesday in Pittsylvania County.
The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Moorefield Bridge Road, about 2 miles west of Mount Cross Road, according to the Virginia State Police Tyler Anthony Scott Gunnell was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Moorefield Bridge Road when the vehicle ran off the right side, overcorrected, crossed the center-line and struck a 2002 Mack truck, according to Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police.
Emergency crews transported Gunnell, who was wearing a seat belt, to Sovah Health-Danville, where he later died.
Police identified the driver of the truck as 57-year-old Jimmy L. Noble, of Reidsville, North Carolina. He wasn't injured. Noble also was wearing his seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.
People are also reading…
—From staff reports