Cupcake King

Sierra Barrow has visions to open a child care with supportive services.
July is hot in Martinsville when it comes to new businesses. Roosky's, L&M Boutique, Raymond James and Starbucks opened last week, and several more new businesses have ribbon-cuttings scheduled for this week.
Patrick County is on target to be able to provide every household and business with broadband service by 2024.
The Martinsville School Board will be getting a former city council member and a Martinsville native as its newest members.
According to that tool, locally the masks are being provided in Martinsville at CVS Pharmacies at 762 E. Church Street and 2725 Greensboro Road and Walgreens at 2707 Greensboro Road. The CVS Pharmacy at 3001 Virginia Ave. and Walgreens at 3590 Virginia Ave., both in Collinsville are on the list. Also, the CVS Pharmacy at 400 Riverside Drive in Bassett provides free masks.
Following are Henry County property transactions recorded through Henry County Circuit Court from the second half of June.
After fears Henry County's Mountains Laurel Trails would have to close, riders stepped up to "adopt" portions of the 11-mile bike trails to keep it open.
A Bassett woman charged with four counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer was denied bond on Monday, and a competen…
The following property transfers recorded in Martinsville were noted by the Bulletin on July 12, with another batch to be published next week:
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
