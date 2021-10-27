Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to Martinsville Speedway in his famed No. 88 car to compete in the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 8.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Xfinity Series champion, and owner of JR Motorsports, will return as part of Martinsville's 75th anniversary.

“For our 75th anniversary, we are proud to welcome back NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join our celebration season on the track at Martinsville Speedway,” Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President, said in a release. “Dale Jr. is one of the most popular and intense racers in the history of Martinsville, so we look forward to seeing him return to competition next season.”

“I love short tracks. When it comes down to it, short track racing is what I love to do,” said Earnhardt Jr., who broke the announcement during this week’s Dale Jr. Download podcast. “Races at Martinsville are always a blast, so I’m really excited about this opportunity. Unilever has been a great partner, and I’m thankful to them for allowing me to go race at Martinsville. I’m going to get in there in the thick of it and have some fun.”