Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to Martinsville Speedway in his famed No. 88 car to compete in the spring NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 8.
The NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Xfinity Series champion, and owner of JR Motorsports, will return as part of Martinsville's 75th anniversary.
“For our 75th anniversary, we are proud to welcome back NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join our celebration season on the track at Martinsville Speedway,” Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President, said in a release. “Dale Jr. is one of the most popular and intense racers in the history of Martinsville, so we look forward to seeing him return to competition next season.”
“I love short tracks. When it comes down to it, short track racing is what I love to do,” said Earnhardt Jr., who broke the announcement during this week’s Dale Jr. Download podcast. “Races at Martinsville are always a blast, so I’m really excited about this opportunity. Unilever has been a great partner, and I’m thankful to them for allowing me to go race at Martinsville. I’m going to get in there in the thick of it and have some fun.”
Fans can vote on Earnhardt Jr.’s paint scheme that he will run in the race. By visiting hellmanns.jrmracing.com, fans can select one of three No. 88 Hellmann’s/Fridge Hunters-inspired paint schemes. The voting runs through Nov. 17 with the winning livery featured under the lights on the track at Martinsville Speedway with Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel.
Earnhardt Jr. has raced at least one NXS race with Unilever every year since 2009. Earlier this year, the NASCAR Hall of Famer drove a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11 at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11, the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks.
Earnhardt Jr. captured his only Martinsville grandfather clock by winning the 2014 Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Oct. 26, 2014. In his career, Earnhardt Jr. has 13 Top-5 and 18 Top-10 finishes at Martinsville Speedway.
Since retiring from full-time competition following the 2017 Cup Series season, Earnhardt Jr. has raced four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series: twice at Richmond Raceway (2018, 2021), once at Darlington Raceway (2019), and once at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2020).
This April will be his first post-retirement race at Martinsville Speedway.
For the 2022 spring race weekend, Martinsville will host its first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series. The week will feature the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on April 7, Earnhardt Jr. in the Xfinity Series on April 8, and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on April 9.
Racing will return to Martinsville this Saturday for the CWTS at 1 p.m. and the Xfinity Series at 7 p.m. The Cup Series will race on Sunday at 2 p.m.