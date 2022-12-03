Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man shot by police Friday on the William F. Stone Highway in Ridgeway has been identified.
Casey Lynn Rogers, 29, of Roanoke, has been found guilty of first-degree murder by a Henry County Circuit Court jury in the death of Pamela Morse.
The first-degree murder trial against Casey Lynn Rogers, 29, of Roanoke began in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
The Commonwealth rested its case in Henry County Circuit Court on Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial against Casey Lynn Rogers, 29, of…
For the first time in a decade, the Martinsville High School boys basketball will have a new coach when they open the season next weekend. Here's a preview of the Bulldogs this winter.
Full list of All-Piedmont District First and Second Team selections this season.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
Included in recent Martinsville family transactions: The week before the big auction of the properties of T.R. Properties (Ted Balabanis), ownership of the rental houses changed.
The Bassett High School boys basketball team is one of four local squads welcoming a new coach this winter. Here's a preview of the Bengals season.
Police say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.