Decker to tee off Thursday in the U.S. Senior Open

Martinsville’s Keith Decker will tee off at 1:45 Eastern Standard Time Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf championship.

Decker, a 2017 inductee into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame, is playing in the U.S. Senior Open for the first time in his amateur career that has spanned more than four decades. He qualified for the tournament after winning a qualifier event at The Homestead in Bath County last month.

Decker calls Chatmoss Country Club his home course.

Decker will play alongside professionals Dave Quinn and Eric Veilleux, both of the United States, in the first round Thursday. The trio will tee off at 12:45 local time at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.

The PGA Senior Tour is for golfers 50-and-over. The 61-year-old Decker is one of 35 amateurs in the 156-player U.S. Senior Open field. The field includes 16 players who won a total of 26 majors before joining the senior tour. Among them playing in the Senior Open for the first time are Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Jose Maria Olazabal, Rich Beem, and Mike Weir.