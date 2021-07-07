Decker to tee off Thursday in the U.S. Senior Open

Martinsville’s Keith Decker will tee off at 1:45 Eastern Standard Time Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf championship.
Decker, a 2017 inductee into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame, is playing in the U.S. Senior Open for the first time in his amateur career that has spanned more than four decades. He qualified for the tournament after winning a qualifier event at The Homestead in Bath County last month.
Decker calls Chatmoss Country Club his home course.
Decker will play alongside professionals Dave Quinn and Eric Veilleux, both of the United States, in the first round Thursday. The trio will tee off at 12:45 local time at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
The PGA Senior Tour is for golfers 50-and-over. The 61-year-old Decker is one of 35 amateurs in the 156-player U.S. Senior Open field. The field includes 16 players who won a total of 26 majors before joining the senior tour. Among them playing in the Senior Open for the first time are Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Jose Maria Olazabal, Rich Beem, and Mike Weir.
Bernhard Langer, who has won a record 11 senior majors, will tee off at 2:19 p.m. EST (1:19 p.m. local time) alongside Els and Jerry Kelly. Alex Cejka, who has won two of three senior tour major championships this year, will tee off at 2:58 EST (1:58 local time) alongside Furyk and Mike Weir.
Omaha Country Club is set on what once was rolling farmland on the north edge of the city and was the site of the 2013 Senior Open. The Perry Maxwell course challenges players with uneven and sidehill lies and undulating greens. The course was lengthened from 6,657 yards to 6,891 during a 2018 renovation.
“It’s narrow,” Cejka told the Associated Press. “The rough is brutal, so you’ve got to really drive it well.”
Rocco Mediate, who finished third at the course in 2013, said the rough is “evil” and the layout is “brutally hard to walk,” especially in the heat. Temperatures were in the upper 90s here eight years ago. The forecast is more favorable this time, with highs forecast for the mid-80s Thursday, mid-90s Friday, and the upper 70s on the weekend.