Deco Mesh wreath making class: Held at the Martinsville, Collinsville, Patrick County and Basset library branches

The colorful, light and airy plastic Deco Mesh makes easy and delightful spring wreaths, and recent workshops at branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library showed how.

The “Bees & Butterflies Our Beloved Pollinators Deco Mesh Wreath-Making Classes” were taught by Melanie Barrow, an Agriculture and Natural Resources extension agent in horticulture for the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Martinsville and Henry County. She said her teaching style involves showing the group how to complete the craft and then throwing them to the wolves.

Barrow gave a demonstration of how to complete the craft and let then let the group work off of both her instruction and their ability to freestyle and get creative.

The project required 30 pipe cleaners, two rolls of Deco Mesh, ribbon, various optional decorations and a wire wreath frame. All of these came in different colors to match the theme of choice: bees, butterflies or both.

The first step is to fold a pipe cleaner in half and loop it around the inner (smallest) ring of a wire wreath base wreath, pushing the two ends of the pipe cleaner through the loop of the folded end and pulling it through around the ring to secure the pipe cleaner. Repeat this step 11 times spaced out on the smallest ring and then another 12 times on the largest, outer ring.

Next, layer the two rolls of Deco Mesh and tie them down with a pipe cleaner, leaving a few inches so that the Deco Mesh is secure. Then, take about six inches of the Deco Mesh and “squish and twist while folding under,” Barrow instructed.

Then tie the Deco Mesh down every six inches by wrapping the loose ends of the pipe cleaners around it. The Deco Mesh can be adjusted and fluffed when the ring is fully done. Secure the pipe cleaners as many times as needed, but make sure to leave room in the first one to secure the last section in the same loop before moving to the larger ring.

Next, move to the outer ring and complete the same process. At the end, leave a couple inches when cutting the roll of Deco Mesh free. This is so that the Deco Mesh doesn’t fray too much, which would cause the ties to be ineffective.

Barrow's workshop provided a variety of decorations to apply to the wreaths including: plastic bumblebees in varying sizes, repurposed butterfly yard decorations, ribbons in different colors and designs, signs reading “Welcome” or “Bee Kind” and large metal butterflies.

The craft is customizable, by getting materials in different styles and colors; anyone can recreate this craft for any season or theme desired.

At the end of the class, each participant received a gift bag with a sample of local honey and some flower seeds.

“It was an absolute joy to be celebrating spring with such an amazing group of folks. I hope this is the first of many,” said Katherine Cumberland, a Henry County middle school teacher who took the class.

Library Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely, said that this will begin a series of classes that are meant to “engage and intrigue” residents. He added that they intend to start small because of the pandemic restrictions, and this is why there is limited space and registration required for the events.

The response to this wreath-making class let Gravely know that the public wants “more, more, more,” he said. The next class in the series will be on soap-making.

“Because we had such a huge response to this class,” the second class in the series will be offered to card-holding members of the library first, said Gravely.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.