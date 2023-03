Christine Stewart of Chatham Heights Road has high hopes for her protected planting beds. She ordered the bases online, and her husband built the wooden frames around them to hold a screen to protect the plants against deer, squirrels and other invaders. They'll take off the screens once the plants have had a chance to get established, she said. She planted onions around the perimeters in hopes that their strong scent would repel deer from the other spring crops inside. Peas are planted along the trellises. The couple moved to the area in August from Erie, Pennsylvania.