Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was in community policing before community policing was the catchphrase

\Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher has had his entire career with the Martinsville Police Department, and to hear him talk, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

A self-describe “military brat,” Fincher was born in Florida and has lived in Texas, Tennessee and North Carolina. He spent his teenage years in Martinsville, graduating from Martinsville High School in 1988.

Fincher was hired by the MPD while he was still a college student. He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Averett University in 1995, but he had taken a break in his university studies to complete the program at the New River Criminal Justice Academy.

He came to law enforcement on a roundabout path, having first been interested in civil engineering, and then computer science and math.

Two things steered him to his present direction: an interesting elective class in criminal justice, and a temporary job in the governor’s office, when Douglas Wilder (1990-94) was the governor.

Fincher’s best friend, Joey Walters, was the son of Bruce Walters, a Virginia state trooper who worked in the Executive Protection Unit. It was the elder Walters’ father who secured both boys their positions – a role which inspired Fincher to the career he’s been in for 28 years.

And it was the woman who would become his wife, Teresa, who clinched Martinsville as his permanent home. She was a Martinsville native, and her cousin was a police officer in Martinsville and convinced him that this was the best police department to work for.

Fincher has had a variety of jobs within the department, including criminal investigations and “the street crimes unit when they had that. I really enjoyed being an officer on patrol.”

He earned a master’s degree in human services and executive leadership from Liberty University in 2010.

“It was unique going to school after such as huge break, because suddenly the internet was invented,” he said. For his first master’s level assignment, he went to the university library to look for books, when he learned research is now done online.

He has risen through the ranks from officer (then called “corporal”) to sergeant to lieutenant, then captain and finally his present rank, major, which makes him deputy of police.

Fincher has seen plenty of changes in policing over his nearly three decades, but “the changes are mainly dealing with the law,” he said. “People rarely change.”

He was hired by Terry Roop in the years before “community policing” was a catchphrase and a model, but Roop and the department already were doing it, Fincher said. “Some of the things we did helped establish a rapport with the public.

“When times get bad” on the national stage with police-public relations “we don’t have those issues of being adversarial with the public.”

When controversy over policing makes the national news, “the public will wait and see what the [Martinsville] police department has to say” before reacting locally.

However, attitudes about police departments go through cycles, he said. “I got hired right after Rodney King, when tensions were high. Then 9/11, and everybody loved police officers. It’s gone back and forth several times in my career.”

Years ago, when he was a detective, bad or forged checks were a common crime, “but now no one uses checks anymore,” he said.

Crack and cocaine used to be the bad drugs, and later it became pills, “but that has changed,” he said. “It’s not an issue like it once was. Now it’s meth, heroin.”

The drug problem is “sad,” he said. “For the most part, that’s what really drives our crimes.”

Technology plays a big role in policing, and “Martinsville’s always been on the cutting edge of it,” he said.

When he started, cars had radios, and the personal equipment officers carried were simpler things such as flashlights. Now each car has a mobile data unit. A ticket can be uploaded directly to the Supreme Court of Virginia. Each police car also has a mobile hotspot for internet. They have cameras, and several of them have license plate readers, so car tags are continually being read to see if any vehicle is stolen or wanted in a crime.

“It won’t be too long before we have to figure out a way to switch to electric vehicles,” he said.

Fincher serves on the Community Policing Committee for the International Association of Chiefs of Police. “That has been very educational for me. I learn from other departments,” he said.

He also has had occasion to work other types of temporary law enforcement jobs, such as with the Department of State Diplomatic Protection Services at the Winter Olympics when they were held in Utah.

Rob and Teresa Fincher’s daughter, Rachel, graduated last year from Virginia Tech. She works for a law firm and is about to sit for the bar exams. Their son, Joseph, 16, just finished his Eagle Scout project, a hiker’s kiosk at the new Mayo River State Park. Not only was that a lesson in carpentry, but also red tape, because the plans had to be approved through the Department of Conservation – a demanding process.

“I’m pretty proud of that,” Fincher said.

Boy Scouts “is one of the best organizations for character development that’s out there now,” he said. He is the Scoutmaster of Troop 168.

A few weeks ago, Fincher and his son and the other Boy Scouts took a 35-mile trek over five days at the Blue Ridge Scout Reservation south of Radford. “It gets pretty rough after the third or fourth day,” he said.

“We’re really fortunate in Martinsville. We have really good people,” Fincher said. “I have lived all over the Southeast. Some of the people who grew up here don’t realize what a blessing this area is.

“The people of Martinsville are so much nicer, so much friendlier than other places. It’s just really refreshing to be here.”