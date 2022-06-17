Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an argument escalated into a gunfight.
The case in February had generated an Amber Alert before the two were found in North Carolina.
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
The Martinsville School Board and Superintendent Zeb Talley have agreed to a new contract, extending Talley’s leadership role through June 30, 2026.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except so…
The following property transfers were recorded in Henry County May 22-31:
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except so…
At a regular meeting Tuesday night, City Council accepted the names of six people who have expressed interest in being appointed to two seats …
Artists Ed Dollinger, Jacob Smith, Meritha Alderman and Page Turner worked together to make four new creative benches scattered around the Martinsville and Henry County area.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen 2006 Pontiac G6, but they are still looking for people of interest related to the case.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.