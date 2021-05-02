DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers riding momentum into Kansas

After finishes of ninth at Richmond and fifth at Talladega, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 of Wood Brothers Racing are set to keep the good times rolling in Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway.

DiBenedetto’s strong run at Talladega has earned him the fifth starting spot for Sunday’s 267-lapper at Kansas, which puts him in a good position to compete for Stage points and thereby continue his climb in the points standings. He’s already moved from 37th after the second race of the season (on the road course at Daytona) to 17th following Talladega, and is looking to keep on climbing.

“I’m really glad we have a good starting position for Kansas,” DiBenedetto said. “That sets us up for a shot at Stage points if we hit the setup close.”

He said he’s confident that the Dickies Apparel/Menards team, led by crew chief Greg Erwin, will have the No. 21 Mustang up to speed despite no qualifying or practice prior to the green flag on Sunday.

“Our mile-and-a-half program has been very strong, so hopefully we can keep it up front,” DiBenedetto said.