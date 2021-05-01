Don't neglect to get colon scans

Remember the good old days? Did you have a favorite disco outfit? Did you ever get dropped off to meet your friends at the roller rink? Or spend hours by the radio in high school during the '80s, waiting to record your favorite songs for a new mixtape?

If you did, then it’s probably time to think about scheduling a routine colonoscopy screening. According to the American Cancer Society, those at average risk for colon cancer should start getting screened at age 45. Those at higher than average risk may need to begin screening before age 45, and more frequently and/or with specific tests.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women, excluding skin cancers. And although the majority of these cases occur in people 50 and older, the disease can happen to men and women at any age.

The good news is that the overall incidence of, and death rates associated with, colorectal cancers have been on the decline for more than a decade, thanks in large part to effective colonoscopy screenings that can detect the disease in its early stages.