Drifting returns to South Boston Speedway this October

Following a successful early-spring debut that brought an enthusiastic response from participants and spectators alike, drifting will return to South Boston Speedway this fall for the SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire on October 29.

“We are excited to bring drifting back to South Boston Speedway,” said General Manager Chase Brashears. “We had a great response from participants and spectators alike for our first-ever drifting event held in early March. Barlow’s Tire of South Boston sponsored the first drifting event, and we are thrilled to have them returning to sponsor our fall drifting event.”

SoBo Drifts is one of the new events South Boston Speedway is hosting this season as part of the speedway’s 65th anniversary season. The early-spring drifting event kicked off the track’s 2022 season of spectator events, and the October 29 event will wrap up the track’s season of spectator events.

“SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire is an exciting event to close out our 2022 season,” said Senior Director Marketing & Administration Carly Brashears. “The experience in hearing the sound of high-revving engines, the sight and smell of tire smoke boiling from spinning tires and seeing cars sliding inches apart side-by-side as they snake their way through a designed course is something that everybody in the family will enjoy and will not want to miss.”

Drifting is one of the fastest-growing forms of motorsports. The popularity of drifting took a big jump following the release of the movie “The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift” in 2006. That movie involved car culture and street racing in its background and featured numerous exciting drifting sequences.

For those unfamiliar with the sport of drifting, the driver intentionally oversteers a car’s rear wheels forcing them to lose traction, while maintaining control of the vehicle with the car’s front wheels.

Participants will snake and slide their cars through a course that will be set up in the speedway’s infield area.

Registration for participants is now open through the Pit Pay app. The fee for driver pit passes is $65. The fee for all other pit passes is $30.

Admission for the SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire event will be $10 for adults. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets will be sold only at the gate on the day of the event.

Spectators should enter the speedway using the Turn 4 gate or the backstretch ticket gate. They can view the event from the speedway’s trackside tailgating areas and the lawn chair area in turns three and four. Individuals are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs for seating as the grandstand areas will be closed.

Food will be available during the event at the speedway’s concession stand located in Turn 3. A food truck will be located in the infield area for participants.

Event information is available on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com.

The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway are available on the speedway’s website and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at (434)572-4947 or toll free at 1(877)440-1540 during regular business hours.