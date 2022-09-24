Driver killed in pursuit crash in Patrick County

The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash which occurred at 4:01 p.m. Thursday on Route 8, at its intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff's Office.

The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Comanche, was traveling south on Route 8 when it attempted an abrupt turn onto Ashby Drive, ran off the right side of the roadway and down a steep embankment.

The driver, Joseph Lee Eugene Duncan Jr., 28, of Galax, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, a VSP release states.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.