Eanes: The country was better before

To the editor:

When a person looks back in the past year and a half you have to ask how a president can have such a negative impact on the country.

We have inflation and crime soaring, illegals coming in nonstop, along with most people thinking the country is headed in the wrong direction. We had COVID going prior to this administration but not the supply problems and these outrageous prices we have now.

This has all come with a politician in charge that has been in Washington over40 years and claimed he was going to be a unifier for our country. The question that many of us so-called Maga supporters must ask, how are things working out for you 81 million Biden supporters? This country is in terrible shape and you would have to be blind not to see it. Every day seems to bring another crisis or more bad news for us the public. Remember the term "Build Back Better" -- put it back the way it was!

Steve Eanes

Ridgeway

