Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 56 certified indictments against 34 people on Monday.There were 74 direct indictments that…
A Loudoun County family is suing the Sheriff's Office for $7 million, claiming that their son was “tortured” while in the custody of deputies.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
Two people have been charged with assault and an investigation of a larceny involving a third person continues after an incident at the scene …
A fire on J.B. Dalton Road in Ridgeway destroyed a house Saturday evening.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.