Eden clinic offers free COVID-19 vaccines six days a week

On Wednesday a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic opens on the campus of UNCRockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C.

The hospital is partnering with the N.C. Department of Health Service Regulations to operate the clinic Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be at 518 S. Van Buren Road, Suite 2, in one of the physician offices buildings behind the hospital. Patients should follow signs to enter on the west side of the building (upper level).

The clinic will offer all three vaccines based on availability: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will give first, second or third (booster) vaccines to anyone who meets eligibility guidelines. People between the ages of 12 and 18 are only approved for the Pfizer vaccine and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the shot.

Walk-ins are accepted, but registration is available by calling 877-505-6723 or visiting https://myoptumserve.com/covid19.

People must wear a face mask and practice social distancing while in the building. They should bring their vaccine card if they have already received one dose of the vaccine. No identification or insurance is needed, and US citizenship is not required to receive a vaccine.