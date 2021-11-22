Editorial Cartoon for Monday, Nov. 22
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sammy Lee Wallace Jr. is already due for trial in March for the aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old in a previous indictment that resulted in his arrest in 2019.
A body was recovered from the scene of a fire Friday morning in Horsepasture.
The winners of this year’s Ameristaff Martinsville Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, held Saturday uptown, are:
Police and rescue were called to the scene of a vehicle crash Sunday morning shortly before 10 a.m. on the Dye Plant Road in Martinsville.
An order of procession has been arranged for the 88 entries in Saturday’s Ameristaff Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, and some spot…
The Bulletin has moved to the heart of uptown Martinsville, and longtime newsroom employee Holly Kozelsky is now the newspaper's editor.
A Fieldale man has died of a gunshot wound, and police are looking for a Martinsville man in relation to the Saturday night shooting.
Raymond Ross, the oldest known resident of Henry County and the surrounding area, passed away Sunday at the age of 109.
The first public meeting in a series dubbed by city officials as "conversations about reversion" was both contentious and confusing Tuesday night in council chambers.