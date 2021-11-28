Editorial Cartoon for Sunday, Nov. 28
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Collinsville man has been sentenced to reduced charges for his part in the shooting death of Skyler Dereck Bryant, 20, of Bassett on June 2, 2020.
The El Norteno restaurant at the Patrick Henry Mall on East Church Street in Martinsville has closed its doors for good.
Raymond Ross, the oldest known resident of Henry County and the surrounding area, passed away Sunday at the age of 109.
Real estate taxes will be due as usual in Henry County on Dec. 5, but the due date for personal property taxes has been extended until Feb. 4.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors failed to approve an ordinance adopting a voluntary settlement agreement with Martinsville regarding reversion after a public hearing Tuesday night.
Police and rescue were called to the scene of a vehicle crash Sunday morning shortly before 10 a.m. on the Dye Plant Road in Martinsville.
David Lee Morse, the former Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, and two others face charges.
This year the meal will be pre-order and delivery or takeout by a volunteer process,
A Fieldale man has died of a gunshot wound, and police are looking for a Martinsville man in relation to the Saturday night shooting.
The Ameristaff MHC Christmas Parade wound through uptown Martinsville in a party atmosphere of sights and sounds Saturday evening. Jaxon Harri…