Amazon has applied for the first installment of state grants, $152.7 million, for job creation relating to its planned headquarters facility in Arlington. If approved by the state, the grant money wouldn’t be distributed until 2026. An opinion column on Tuesday suggested the payouts would begin this summer.
Editorial correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's Rayshawn Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson Jr. signed to play football at UVA Wise, Chavis Martin and Christian Jones committed to p…
More than 30 people attended a ceremony on a sunny Saturday morning at the Dick & Willie Trail just off of Spruce Street.
Startup Martinsville-Henry County program graduates receive a total of $20,000 for their local small businesses at the Startup MHC Awards.
Construction officially has begun on a new $2.8 million expansion in uptown Martinsville.
Multiple agencies responded to two shootings early Sunday morning, both stemming from parties attended mostly by juveniles.