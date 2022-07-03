 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education Briefs

University of Lynchburg

Zoe Scales, from Martinsville, graduated from the University of Lynchburg and was on the President’s List for Spring 2022 by maintaining a grade point average of 3.75-4 as a full time student.

Ferrum College

Ferrum College announced that it campus newspaper, The Iron Blade, won the First Place 2021-2022 Scholastic Newspaper Award from American Scholastic Press Association (ASPA). ASPA is a nationwide contest for publications from magazines to yearbooks that focuses on elevating the publications produced and the students who work on them.

The Iron Blade is a student written, managed and produced newspaper that covers daily life and culture of Ferrum College. The print edition is published on campus each month and all articles are published online.

“Our goal is not to win awards. Our goal is to publish a top-notch newspaper that adheres to the guidelines and criteria of quality journalism,” Assistant Professor of English and Journalism and The Iron Blade Advisor David Campbell said. “I tell the students that if we craft our paper properly, then things like awards generally take care of themselves. It proved to be the case this time.”

“We did have some initial setbacks, and we are a small, rural college to begin with, but we were able to succeed in the end thanks to the diligent efforts of our team,” Assistant Editor Brandon Mullins said.” “For us to reach national acclaim vouches for Ferrum’s commitment to journalistic excellence, I think. And I’m confident that the Blade will continue to shine in the times to come.”

“As editor-in-chief, I am truly honored that our team won this incredible award. We have worked so hard this past year and the program has really grown. I am very proud of our Iron Blade staff,” Editor Lindsey Foster said.

“It represents countless hours, including late evenings and weekends, putting together a newspaper that is truly elite. It also provides evidence for the greater community of what we already know here at Ferrum College: our students, faculty and staff are exceptional,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Kevin Reilly said.

Graduates

Ferrum College celebrated two long-time employees’, Joyce Creel and Margaret Drakeford, recent graduation in the class of 2022.

Creel received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and Drakeford received her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies.

Among the characteristics the National Center for Education Statistics uses to define nontraditional students are those who delay enrollment in post-secondary education and who work 35 hours or more per week while enrolled, qualities that apply to both Creel and Drakeford, a release said.

Creel has worked at Ferrum for 16 years and was pursuing her degree at the same time. She began by taking classes like guitar and piano when, several years into her classes, she decided to take classes that would apply to a business administration concentration.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I can’t believe it has happened,” Creel said.

Drakeford has worked at Ferrum for 43 years and began taking classes in 1981 and then later took a long break before finishing her requirements in 2022. “I accomplished something that I started [that] I feel anybody can do if they decide to go back and finish their college education. Education is everything and no one can take it away from you,” Drakeford said.

