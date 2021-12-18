Education briefs

Governor

congratulates MHC kindergartners

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam congratulated future SEED Fund students in Martinsville-Henry County with a video.

Gov. Northam said to this year’s kindergarten class, “We believe in you. We want to be with you every step of the way and help you make your dreams come true. Listen to your parents and teachers when they tell you college is possible and waiting for you at home. We know you can do it. We are so proud of you and what your future holds.”

The Harvest Foundation in September announced a $10.3 million investment over 13 years to guarantee the SEED Fund at Patrick & Henry Community College will provide a college education at no cost for high school graduates in MHC.

Jeannie Lowery is a kindergarten teacher at G.W. Carver Elementary School who said she’s thankful to the Harvest Foundation and P&HCC for investing in the future of local children.

“It’s such a great feeling to talk to a kindergartner about their dreams for the future, about going to college to fulfill those dreams, and knowing that it’s a reality for them,” Lowery said.

$5,000 grant to help P&HCC STEM students

The Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation received a $5,000 grant to support students in P&HCC’s science, technology, engineering, and math-related programs [STEM]. The award was made possible through the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education and the Micron Opportunity Fund.

The purpose of this grant is to help students in STEM programs remain on their path to college completion. The $5,000 could help cover expenses such as textbooks, supplies, transportation or childcare. Without additional aid, those uncalculated costs of attending college can become a barrier to completion for some students. This grant could help alleviate those kinds of concerns , helping students to focus instead on achieving their academic goals.

“For many of our students, unexpected expenses can be make-or-break in their college journey. A flat tire, a change in job hours that require them to pay for additional childcare, or any number of things can hinder a student’s completion,” says Tiffani Underwood the Director of the P&HCC Foundation. “Grants like the Micron Opportunity Fund really make a big difference to help give students the little extra bump they need to keep going.”

According to the Micron website, the company “partners with universities around the globe in support of programs and people that inspire the next generation of technology innovators and leaders. Our grants support student experiences, faculty researchers, and programs to help create pathways for underrepresented students to achieve their aspirations in engineering.”

Graduation

Journie Barbour of Henry County was graduated from Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences with a master’s degree in occupational therapy.

Mountain Mission School donations doubled through match

To inspire support of Mountain Mission School this Christmas, the Jessie Ball duPont Fund is offering to match 100% of personal donations made to the school, up to $25,000.

For over 100 years, Mountain Mission School (MMS) has served as a safe haven for children in need from across the region and the world. The Buchanan County school houses, clothes, feeds and educates about 200 children, from toddlers to teens, including a couple of dozen from the City of Hope in Tanzania, which is sponsored by Teamwork International Ministries.

Those City of Hope children and teenagers regularly visit the Martinsville-Henry County area, including staying during school breaks with Regina Chacha of Martinsville, the president of Teamwork.

The school accepts no government funding, in order to stay true to its historic Christian mission, a press release states. Several area churches support the school, including Horsepasture Christian Church, which held a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for it in November.

More than 90% of the school’s seniors go on to college.

“The service we provide is unique,” says Chris Mitchell, President of Mountain Mission School. “We help families in crisis by caring for their children on their behalf, at no cost to them, for as long as they need, while they try to get their lives in order. We allow parents who are in economic distress, or in prison or rehab to retain guardianship of their children, so they don’t have to give them up. We’re here for families in the region, whether they need our help for a few months or 18 years.”

Carter B&T assists HBCU Heroes

Carter Bank & Trust has partnered with HBCU Heroes in support of its vision to advance, elevate and inspire the HBCU student community.

In collaboration with HBCU Heroes, Carter Bank & Trust will serve and invest in HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) programs, including making available $10,000 in needs-based scholarship funds for college students attending North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

“This partnership provides us an extraordinary opportunity to actively and financially participate in the development of tomorrow’s leaders,” Carter Bank & Trust President Brad Langs stated in a press release. “Our value is realized in the success and strength of the individuals and communities we’re privileged to serve.”

HBCU Heroes, co-founded by NCAA Basketball All-American and former NBA player George Lynch, strives to empower HBCU students to compete in corporate America, big-tech, entertainment, healthcare/wellness, sports management, entrepreneurial pathways and more to make significant financial strides.

Headquartered in Martinsville, Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina.

Longwood/NCI program announces graduates

Five local students have recently completed coursework in elementary education with Longwood University through New College Institute (NCI) and have secured jobs in schools in and around Martinsville, a release from New College Institute states.

Caitlyn Cockram, Meghan Marlowe, Morgan Norman, Taylor Conklin and Ryan Orton finished their studies on Dec. 6 and are now eligible to walk with fellow 2022 graduates at Longwood’s Commencement Ceremony on May 21.

Cockram, who is also a recipient of the Joan of Arc Leadership Medallion, spoke at a Completion Celebration at NCI attended by NCI Program Officer Margaret Omwenga and Interim Dean of Longwood’s College of Education Dr. Lissa A. Power-deFur.

Longwood also included the graduates from 2020 and 2021 whose celebrations were postponed due to the pandemic.

Graduates in the class of 2020 were: Brittany Boulden, Candace Holmes, Emily Cowher, Taylor Walker, Casey Favor and Lauren Wood.

The 2021 graduates were: Kaisey Campbell, Betty Hairston, Emily Martin, Austin Turner, Olivia Jones, Amy Patterson, Tara Williams, Kelli Floyd, Jarrett Mays, Mariah Shaffer and Allison Pace.

In the past three years there have been 22 graduates of this program with, 21 having completed the associate degrees at P&HCC before continuing toward their bachelor’s degrees with Longwood at NCI, the release stated.

NCI hosts HBCU fair

About 150 people recently attended a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fair in Martinsville.

The event was held at New College Institute (NCI) in partnership with Martinsville High School with a purpose to “bring awareness of HBCUs and encourage students to consider applying to them,” stated Senior School Counselor Marcia Hairston in a release.

Among the schools participating were Bennett College, Elizabeth City State University, Livingstone College, North Carolina Central University, Saint Augustine’s University, Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University.

Representatives with the United States Army, Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc., Virginia Space Grant Consortium and the Virginia Commonwealth STEM Industry Internship Program also participated.

Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, referred to as the Divine Nine, also participated and included local chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

