Education briefs

Tolbut in program

Martinsville High School social studies department chair and teacher Dr. Heather Tolbut, social studies Department Chair and teacher has been selected to participate in the Lincoln Fellowship Program in July.

The program's attendees, or Fellows, discuss how the statesmanship and political thought of the Founding Fathers and Abraham Lincoln should guide policymakers today, said a press release.

Fellows will spend a week meeting with visiting scholars to study American politics and political thought, partake in daily seminars and symposia and discuss a variety of American readings. Topics include: founding, the Civil War, the Progressive Era, the Great Society and enduring modern disputes between liberalism and conservatism.

After they participate in that, fellows will be invited to attend events and seminars in and around the nation’s capital where they will be honored.

“I have always been a great admirer of Abraham Lincoln,” Tolbut stated in a press release. “Having just completed my dissertation with an emphasis on diversity, justice, and equality, it seems fitting to have an opportunity to expand my knowledge in those areas. I am looking forward to studying at the Presidential Library and meeting other scholars from around the country. I am hopeful that the knowledge I gain will help to positively impact our students and staff.”

Tolbut will also present two Holocaust education conferences this summer in Washington D.C. and Richmond.

Bridgewater College

At Bridgewater 335 undergraduate and 30 graduate students from the class of 2022 received their degrees on May 19.

Among them are local students Cara Helbert of Bassett, who graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in biology; Andrew Maus of Rocky Mount, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in health and physical education; Benjamin Hancock of Ferrum, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in chemistry; and Daniel Hancock of Ferrum, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in physics.

Summa cum laude is the top academic honor which requires a 3.9 grade point average (GPA); magna cum laude requires a 3.7 or better GPA; and cum laude requires a 3.4 GPA.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.