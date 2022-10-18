Eighth Annual Wine by the River slated for Saturday

The Eighth Annual Wine by the River by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation will feature five musical acts.

Tate Tuck, Above the Fray, Riggs Roberson & Band, Matt Boswell & the HBB Band and Rev Payton's Big Damn Band will perform throughout the event, which will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The event includes wineries, breweries, food vendors and artisan vendors as well as the music.

Bring chairs or blankets to sit on while watching the bands.

Tastings will be provided by Childress Vineyards, Chateau Morrisette, AmRhein Wine Cellars, Scuffle Hill Brewing Co. and Mountain Valley Brewing.

Tickets cost $15 in advance through Eventbrite @winebytheriver and on www.winebyriver.com. Tickets will cost $25 at the gate. Admission for non-tasters/designated drivers costs $10.

The Wine by the River event is held each year to raise money for the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) that donates proceeds to charity annually.