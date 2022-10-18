 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eighth Annual Wine by the River slated for Saturday

  • 0

The Eighth Annual Wine by the River by the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation will feature five musical acts.

Tate Tuck, Above the Fray, Riggs Roberson & Band, Matt Boswell & the HBB Band and Rev Payton's Big Damn Band will perform throughout the event, which will be held from 2-7 p.m. Saturday at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The event includes wineries, breweries, food vendors and artisan vendors as well as the music.

Bring chairs or blankets to sit on while watching the bands.

Tastings will be provided by Childress Vineyards, Chateau Morrisette, AmRhein Wine Cellars, Scuffle Hill Brewing Co. and Mountain Valley Brewing.

Tickets cost $15 in advance through Eventbrite @winebytheriver and on www.winebyriver.com. Tickets will cost $25 at the gate. Admission for non-tasters/designated drivers costs $10.

People are also reading…

The Wine by the River event is held each year to raise money for the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) that donates proceeds to charity annually.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bassett Furniture rejects offer

Bassett Furniture rejects offer

Tuesday morning Bassett Furniture had an offer from a buyer at a 27% premium over current stock value, but by Tuesday evening the company had rejected that offer as undervalued.

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Thousands of terrified fish throw themselves onto Outer Banks beach, videos show

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Fire destroys mobile home

Fire destroys mobile home

A mobile home was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, but there did not appear to be any injuries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert