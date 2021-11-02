Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
ELECTION 2021: Live updated returns
LOCAL RACES
Collinsville District Board of Supervisor
4 precincts of 7 reporting
Joseph A. "Joe" Bryant 1,034 Votes 55.9%
Andrew C. Palmer 809 Votes 43.7%
Write In 6 Votes 0%
Iriswood District Board of Supervisor
4 precincts of 7 reporting
Eric J. Phillips 717 Votes 32.9%
Garrett L. Dillard 729 Votes 33.5%
Billy Dean White 505 Votes 23.2%
Eric W. Bowling 220 Votes 10.1%
Write In 3 Votes 0%
Collinsville District School Board
4 precincts of 7 reporting
Elizabeth A. Durden 998 Votes 54%
Ray P. Reynolds Jr. 842 Votes 45.6%
Write In 5 Votes 0%
HOUSE OF DELEGATES
House of Delegates (9)
33 precincts of 48 reporting
Wren M. Williams (R) 15,029 Votes 82%
Bridgette N. Craighead (D) 3,232 Votes 17.6%
Write In 55 Votes 0%
House of Delegates (14)
26 precincts of 41 reporting
D.W. "Danny" Marshall III (R) 13,317 Votes 68.8%
S.M. "Rhett" Deitz (D) 5,997 Votes 31%
Write In 25 Votes 0%
House of Delegates (16)
36 precincts of 50 reporting
Les R. Adams (R) 16,436 Votes 75.1%
Chance B. Trevillian (D) 5,409 Votes 24.7%
Write In 20 Votes 0%
STATE RACES
Governor
1,753 precincts of 2855 reporting
Glenn A. Youngkin (R) 980,340 Votes 55.6%
Terry R. McAuliffe (D) 767,742 Votes 43.5%
Princess L. Blanding (L)11,081 Votes .6%
Write In 2,162 Votes 0%
Lieutenant Governor
1,752 precincts of 2855 reporting
Winsome E. Sears (R) 975,451 Votes 54.7%
Hala S. Ayala (D) 772,123 Votes 43.3%
Write In 32,967 Votes 1.8%
Attorney General
1,749 precincts of 2855 reporting
Jason S. Miyares (R) 967,560 Votes 55.3%
Mark R. Herring (D) 779,297 Votes 44.5%
Write In 1,134 Votes 0%