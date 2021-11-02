 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELECTION 2021: Live updated returns
0 comments
featured

ELECTION 2021: Live updated returns

election 2021

Election 2021
LOCAL RACES
 
Collinsville District Board of Supervisor
4 precincts of 7 reporting
Joseph A. "Joe" Bryant 1,034 Votes 55.9%
Andrew C. Palmer 809 Votes 43.7%
Write In 6 Votes 0%
 
Iriswood District Board of Supervisor
4 precincts of 7 reporting
Eric J. Phillips 717 Votes 32.9%
Garrett L. Dillard 729 Votes 33.5%
Billy Dean White 505 Votes 23.2%
Eric W. Bowling 220 Votes 10.1%
Write In 3 Votes 0%
 
Collinsville District School Board
4 precincts of 7 reporting
Elizabeth A. Durden 998 Votes 54%
Ray P. Reynolds Jr. 842 Votes 45.6%
Write In 5 Votes 0%
 
HOUSE OF DELEGATES
 
House of Delegates (9)
33 precincts of 48 reporting
Wren M. Williams (R) 15,029 Votes 82%
Bridgette N. Craighead (D) 3,232 Votes 17.6%
Write In 55 Votes 0%
 
House of Delegates (14)
26 precincts of 41 reporting
D.W. "Danny" Marshall III (R) 13,317 Votes 68.8%
S.M. "Rhett" Deitz (D) 5,997 Votes 31%
Write In 25 Votes 0%
 
House of Delegates (16)
36 precincts of 50 reporting
Les R. Adams (R) 16,436 Votes 75.1%
Chance B. Trevillian (D) 5,409 Votes 24.7%
Write In 20 Votes 0%
 
STATE RACES
 
Governor
1,753 precincts of 2855 reporting
Glenn A. Youngkin (R) 980,340 Votes 55.6%
Terry R. McAuliffe (D) 767,742 Votes 43.5%
Princess L. Blanding (L)11,081 Votes .6%
Write In 2,162 Votes 0%
 
Lieutenant Governor
1,752 precincts of 2855 reporting
Winsome E. Sears (R) 975,451 Votes 54.7%
Hala S. Ayala (D) 772,123 Votes 43.3%
Write In 32,967 Votes 1.8%
 
Attorney General
1,749 precincts of 2855 reporting
Jason S. Miyares (R) 967,560 Votes 55.3%
Mark R. Herring (D) 779,297 Votes 44.5%
Write In 1,134 Votes 0%

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs
Local News

VF Corporation to expand, create 82 new jobs

The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert