Art Happy Hour will include Zoom discussion

Reni Gower, co-curator of “The Garden,” will lead a Zoom discussion of the exhibit at Piedmont Arts beginning at 5:45 p.m. Thursday as part of Art at Happy Hour at Piedmont Arts. Guests can talk virtually with Gower and other exhibiting artists during the event, which will be 5-7 p.m. at the museum.

“The Garden,” co-curated by Gower and Jorge Benitez, is comprised of the works of eight artists from across the U.S. “Journey,” featuring work by Charlie Knighton will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery. And “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a poster exhibition celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage, is on display in the Schottland Gallery. These exhibits will be on display through Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. RSVP by calling 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org. Masks and social distancing are required.