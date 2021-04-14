ARTS BRIEFS: Beginning art classes available; Reynolds offers Zoom class

Low-cost, beginning-level classes in the heritage arts and crafts of Appalachia are being offered through a partnership among the Reynolds Homestead, Berea College and the Appalachian Fund.
The classes are:
- Pottery: Decorative Storage Jar, weekends May 23-24 and 29-30, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart. Ann McClennan will teach how to form a traditional 19th century storage jar with handles, with American-style brushwork. Both wheel thrown and slab built forms will be demonstrated; students may choose between hand building or wheel thrown. Students will build the jars with clay the first weekend and glaze the jars and give the final firing in the kiln the second weekend. The jars can be picked up the weekend after that. The class is limited to 12 students. The cost is $40.
- Introduction to Loom Weaving: This class is at 1-4 p.m. for five sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Creative Arts Center. Celie Cassady will teach this class limited to five students. Each student will make a weaving using a floor loom. Bring 5 yards of 45-inch wide brightly colored cotton; all other materials will be provided. The cost is $40.
- Patchwork Quilting for Beginners: At 2-4 p.m. on April 25 and May 2 at the Creative Arts Center. Susan Branham will teach the basics of patchwork quilting as they create an 18-by-18-inch quilted pillow. All materials will be provided. The cost is $25.
- Traditional Appalachian Basket Making: This class is at 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. either May 22-23 or May 29-30 at the Reynolds Homestead. Instructor Billy Ray Sims will teach how to make an apple basket with traditional Appalachian techniques and how materials such as white oak may have been used for many basket needs at the homestead. All materials will be provided. The class will be limited to seven students. The cost is $40.
- “Beginning Handspinning” by Lesile Shelor already is in session. To register for any class, visit bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy. For more information, call Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
Reynolds offers Zoom class
The Reynolds Homestead will host a free workshop by BraverAngels.org from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 via Zoom. The course will teach attendees how to:
- Be more aware of their own "inner polarizer."
- Be critical without demonizing, dismissing or stereotyping large swaths of the population.
- Intervene constructively in social conversations with like-minded peers when these conversations veer into contempt and ridicule for people who hold other political views.
“Much of today’s polarization is driven by how we talk with like-minded people about those on the other side,” the workshop description states. “Too often, we stereotype, dismiss, or ridicule our fellow citizens who support the other political party, its leaders, and its policies.”
For registration or more information, call 276-694-7181, email martinlm@vt.edu or jmcreynolds@braverangels.org.