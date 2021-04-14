ARTS BRIEFS: Beginning art classes available; Reynolds offers Zoom class

Reynolds offers Zoom class

The Reynolds Homestead will host a free workshop by BraverAngels.org from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 via Zoom. The course will teach attendees how to:

“Much of today’s polarization is driven by how we talk with like-minded people about those on the other side,” the workshop description states. “Too often, we stereotype, dismiss, or ridicule our fellow citizens who support the other political party, its leaders, and its policies.”