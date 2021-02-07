ARTS BRIEFS: Hooker Award nomination time; vote on Boys & Girls Club art contest

Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2021 Clyde Hooker Award, which is presented to businesses or individuals that are involved in and support of Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County.
The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker Jr. for his generous support of the arts. Award recipients will be honored at a special event in June.
To nominate a business or individual, complete a nomination form and return it to Piedmont Arts by April 2. Nomination forms are available at Piedmont Arts and at PiedmontArts.org.
Voter on art contest
UScellular has opened public voting in its sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of The Blue Ridge. For the first time, voting is available online to consider artwork from members in Henry County. Residents can visit uscellular/artcontest to vote for their favorite piece of original art.
Boys & Girls Clubs members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by club representatives. Prizes of $500, $200 and $100 will be awarded to the top three.
Voting will remain open through Feb. 28, and anyone 18 or older can participate.
Ansel Adams photo contest
Piedmont Arts is conducting a student photography contest based on the artwork of American landscape photographer Ansel Adams, whose work is on display at the museum through Feb. 27.
Students from Martinsville-Henry County in grades 6–12 may enter the contest by 5 p.m. on Feb. 19. Entries will be judged by staff members of Piedmont Arts and Carter Bank & Trust, the contest's sponsor.
Photographs should be black and white and have crisp, clear details in the foreground and background and evoke emotion.
Cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25 will be awarded for the first three places, and all winning photographs will be printed, framed, and displayed in Piedmont Arts' Foster Gallery.
Winners will be notified by phone and announced at the closing reception on Feb. 26.
To enter, visit PiedmontArts.org and follow the link under the "Education + Classes" tab.