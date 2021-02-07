ARTS BRIEFS: Hooker Award nomination time; vote on Boys & Girls Club art contest

Piedmont Arts is seeking nominations for the 2021 Clyde Hooker Award, which is presented to businesses or individuals that are involved in and support of Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County.

The Clyde Hooker Award was established in 2003 and is named in honor of J. Clyde Hooker Jr. for his generous support of the arts. Award recipients will be honored at a special event in June.

To nominate a business or individual, complete a nomination form and return it to Piedmont Arts by April 2. Nomination forms are available at Piedmont Arts and at PiedmontArts.org.

Voter on art contest

UScellular has opened public voting in its sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of The Blue Ridge. For the first time, voting is available online to consider artwork from members in Henry County. Residents can visit uscellular/artcontest to vote for their favorite piece of original art.