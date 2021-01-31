ARTS BRIEFS: Rooster Walk postponed, replaced by new events; Black History Month at Piedmont Arts

Organizers for Rooster Walk 12, the 3-day music festival that had been scheduled for May at Pop’s Farm, have had to cancel the event for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic – but their announcement included an alternative plan.

In an email distributed Friday organizers said that the laws governing maximum crowd size during the pandemic were not likely to relax in time for this year’s event.

In its stead, though, they announced a fall event they are calling “Rooster Walk Reunion” and a series of smaller concerts this summer, all at Pop’s Farm.

The reunion would be Oct. 8-10 and would bring bands that have proven popular to fans of the event, the email said.

The one-night series at Pop’s Farm would start in the spring and include on-site camping. Two of the shows would take place May 28-29, the Memorial Day weekend when the Rooster Walk typically was staged.

The email promised that more details and ticket information and exchanges/refunds would be coming soon. Ticketholders for Rooster Walk will be allowed to use their tickets in 2022 or trade them for the other events.

