ARTS BRIEFS: Rooster Walk postponed, replaced by new events; Black History Month at Piedmont Arts

Organizers for Rooster Walk 12, the 3-day music festival that had been scheduled for May at Pop’s Farm, have had to cancel the event for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic – but their announcement included an alternative plan.
In an email distributed Friday organizers said that the laws governing maximum crowd size during the pandemic were not likely to relax in time for this year’s event.
In its stead, though, they announced a fall event they are calling “Rooster Walk Reunion” and a series of smaller concerts this summer, all at Pop’s Farm.
The reunion would be Oct. 8-10 and would bring bands that have proven popular to fans of the event, the email said.
The one-night series at Pop’s Farm would start in the spring and include on-site camping. Two of the shows would take place May 28-29, the Memorial Day weekend when the Rooster Walk typically was staged.
The email promised that more details and ticket information and exchanges/refunds would be coming soon. Ticketholders for Rooster Walk will be allowed to use their tickets in 2022 or trade them for the other events.
Black History Month noted
Piedmont Arts will be staging special programming throughout February to honor African-American artists in a celebration of Black History Month.
The museum,. located in Martinsville, will have special exhibits, events and educational programs. Exhibit admission is free. The lineup:
“I Am…”: An exhibit on display through Feb. 27 in which Jason Franklin’s work narrates the human condition from an American perspective.
He brings to life everyday situations and feelings, like love, family, faith, dreams, and friendship, in extraordinary ways. Much of his work documents unique facets of American life and celebrates the indomitable spirit. Exhibit admission is always free of charge.
“Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence”: An exhibit on display through Feb. 27 that depicts the story of women’s suffrage for voting rights, of inclusion in and exclusion from the franchise and of our civic development as a nation. This poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment.
Virtual African-American Read-In + Family Day: This educational program will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 on Facebook Live, led by Education Coordinator Sarah Short, to highlight contributions by African-American artists to American music. To take part follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.
Discovery Board: Activities for children to learn will on display through Feb. 27 outside the museum’s Discovery Room. Visitors can find educational opportunities that relate to the museum’s exhibits and Black History Month activities.
Black History Month Zoom Lessons for Teachers: Through March, Piedmont Arts will offer Zoom lessons on Black history to all public school teachers. Teachers interested in presenting a Zoom lesson to their class should contact Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.
One event that had been scheduled, the Riddick Dance on Feb. 18, had to be canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.