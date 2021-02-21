ARTS BRIEFS: Shilling, Mountain Heart headline fair's musical lineup

Fair sets musical lineup

The Henry County Fair has announced the slate of musical acts that will be performing on the Bassett Furniture Stage during the fair’s run, Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.

“We are excited and honored to have such a talented group of musicians to perform at the first annual Henry County Fair,” Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the fair, said in a release. “They will be a highlight of the fair, and attendees will want to come each night so they can see each of these musical acts.”

The lineup:

Sept. 22: The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles, will be playing all of the hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s Southern rock, classic rock, pop and more.

Sept. 23: Plastic Musik will perform a program for all ages.

Sept. 24: Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart take the stage. Shilling is a native of Bassett, and Mountain Heart has been nominated for Grammy Awards, ACM and CMA awards. The band has played at the Grand Ole Opry more than 130 times.