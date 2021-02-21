ARTS BRIEFS: Shilling, Mountain Heart headline fair's musical lineup

Fair sets musical lineup
The Henry County Fair has announced the slate of musical acts that will be performing on the Bassett Furniture Stage during the fair’s run, Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.
“We are excited and honored to have such a talented group of musicians to perform at the first annual Henry County Fair,” Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the fair, said in a release. “They will be a highlight of the fair, and attendees will want to come each night so they can see each of these musical acts.”
The lineup:
Sept. 22: The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles, will be playing all of the hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s Southern rock, classic rock, pop and more.
Sept. 23: Plastic Musik will perform a program for all ages.
Sept. 24: Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart take the stage. Shilling is a native of Bassett, and Mountain Heart has been nominated for Grammy Awards, ACM and CMA awards. The band has played at the Grand Ole Opry more than 130 times.
The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. The fair will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25. For more information, call 276-634-4640.
Closing event at Piedmont Arts
Piedmont Arts will have a closing reception in honor of the museum’s exhibits at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. It’s the final weekend for “Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature,” “I Am…” and “Virginia: Changing Topographies.”
The exhibits will remain on display through Saturday, and exhibit admission is always free.
The closing reception also is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Social distancing and masks are required. Capacity is limited. RSVP by Tuesday at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
Hooker nominations
April 2 is the deadline to nominate for the 2021 Clyde Hooker Award, which is presented to businesses or individuals that are involved in and support of Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County.
To nominate a business or individual, complete a nomination form and return it to Piedmont Arts by April 2. Nomination forms are available at Piedmont Arts and at PiedmontArts.org.
Art contest voting
Next Sunday is the deadline to vote in UScellular’s sixth annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of The Blue Ridge. You can visit uscellular/artcontest to vote for their favorite piece of original art.