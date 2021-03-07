ARTS BRIEFS: Watercolor exhibits opening at museum; call for entries for exhibit

Watercolor exhibits opening at museum
Piedmont Arts will have an opening reception at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday for the American Watercolor Society 153rd Annual Exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, which open on Saturday and run through May 1.
The American Watercolor Society’s exhibit includes 40 varied paintings by artists who belong to what is now to be one of the oldest and most prestigious art societies in the world. This year, 143 paintings were selected for the annual exhibition, and 40 were selected to travel on a cross-country tour of six museums and galleries, which culminates at Piedmont Arts, a release from the museum said.
The Iten exhibition was curated by Piedmont Arts in memory of Jane Iten, a local artist and longtime friend of the museum who was an accomplished artist and teacher. She was a member of the Virginia Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society. This exhibit will include a segment called Water Ladies, which features work by members of a weekly watercolor class at Piedmont Arts that Iten founded. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Social distancing and masks are required. Capacity is limited, so RSVP by Tuesday to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
Expressions entries sought
Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts are seeking entries for their annual exhibition, Expressions, which will be May 22-July 16 at Piedmont Arts.
Entries will be accepted at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 8 at Piedmont Arts from artists who live within a 100-mile radius of Martinsville. The artwork must have been completed within the last three years, and work previously exhibited in Expressions is not eligible. Up to two pieces of art can be submitted per artist. Unlike a juried exhibition, Expressions is open-entry, and all submitted works in compliance with the entry rules are accepted.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in seven categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show. This year’s exhibition will be judged by Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine.
Review the complete entry rules at PiedmontArts.org/info/expressions.cfm.
Hooker deadline
April 2 is the deadline to nominate for the 2021 Clyde Hooker Award, which is presented to businesses or individuals that are involved in and support of Piedmont Arts and other arts and cultural organizations in Martinsville-Henry County. To nominate a business or individual, complete a nomination form and return it to Piedmont Arts. Nomination forms are available at Piedmont Arts and at PiedmontArts.org.
Staff reports