ARTS BRIEFS: Watercolor exhibits opening at museum; call for entries for exhibit

Watercolor exhibits opening at museum

Piedmont Arts will have an opening reception at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday for the American Watercolor Society 153rd Annual Exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, which open on Saturday and run through May 1.

The American Watercolor Society’s exhibit includes 40 varied paintings by artists who belong to what is now to be one of the oldest and most prestigious art societies in the world. This year, 143 paintings were selected for the annual exhibition, and 40 were selected to travel on a cross-country tour of six museums and galleries, which culminates at Piedmont Arts, a release from the museum said.

The Iten exhibition was curated by Piedmont Arts in memory of Jane Iten, a local artist and longtime friend of the museum who was an accomplished artist and teacher. She was a member of the Virginia Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society. This exhibit will include a segment called Water Ladies, which features work by members of a weekly watercolor class at Piedmont Arts that Iten founded. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Social distancing and masks are required. Capacity is limited, so RSVP by Tuesday to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

