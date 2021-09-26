Blues, Blues and Stews followed by ballet performance

Ballet ‘Verde’ comes to Piedmont Arts
Latin Ballet of Virginia will bring the ballet “Verde” to Piedmont Arts on Oct. 7 as art of the ongoing exhibit “Leaves of the Tree.” Dancers will perform in the museum’s galleries among the exhibits created by artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand.
Latin Ballet of Virginia, based in Richmond, is known for its mixture of “earthy” techniques and modern dance founded in the Hispanic culture.
There will be a reception at 6:30 pm., and the performance begins at 7.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students in grades K–12, available at the museum and on its website, and because of the nature of the performance, only a limited number will be sold.
There are also educational performance by the ballet company, “Dance as Therapy,” for the disabled students at elementary schools in Henry County and Martinsville.
Final concert at Pocohantas
Don’t forget the concert today by multitalented Peter A. Ramsey, organist for Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, who will perform organ, piano, recorder and voice at 4 p.m. at the church. Also performing will be Sandra Milan, Mary Helen Cameron and George Hearn.
Blues event returns to art garden
Piedmont Arts’ fourth annual Blues, Brews & Stews will bring together live music, craft beer and Brunswick stew to the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 6 p.m. Friday.
T.C. Carter Band will perform, and you can dine on Brunswick stew, cornbread, banana pudding and water or tea. Beer and wine will be available at the cash bar.
Carter is a native of Patrick County who performs rhythm, blues and soul with Antwan Glenn, Brandon Penn and Chelsey Carter, the vocalist.
You should take a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks allowed. In case of rain — early forecast is good — the event will move into Piedmont Arts.
Tickets are $20 per person (including the food) and are available at PiedmontArts.org.
