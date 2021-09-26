Blues, Blues and Stews followed by ballet performance

Ballet ‘Verde’ comes to Piedmont Arts

Latin Ballet of Virginia will bring the ballet “Verde” to Piedmont Arts on Oct. 7 as art of the ongoing exhibit “Leaves of the Tree.” Dancers will perform in the museum’s galleries among the exhibits created by artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand.

Latin Ballet of Virginia, based in Richmond, is known for its mixture of “earthy” techniques and modern dance founded in the Hispanic culture.

There will be a reception at 6:30 pm., and the performance begins at 7.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students in grades K–12, available at the museum and on its website, and because of the nature of the performance, only a limited number will be sold.

There are also educational performance by the ballet company, “Dance as Therapy,” for the disabled students at elementary schools in Henry County and Martinsville.

