Changes for M.o.e-memorial shows at Pop's Farm

Changes for concert

at Pop’s FarmRooster Walk, sponsors of the upcoming Moe.morial Day Weekend, announced several changes for the concerts, which are Friday and Saturday at Pop’s Farm in Axton.

Masks and social distancing no longer will be required, based on the change in state law, Rooster Walk said in a press release. Non-vaccinated attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

Gold Section tickets were sold out, but no longer. These are the tickets closest to the stage. Lawn tickets now can be upgraded.

Kids 12-and-younger now will be admitted free of charge with a paying adult.

Moe.morial Day Weekend: A Rooster Walk Family Gathering will feature two nights of moe., as well as two opening bands on Friday, and four opening bands on Saturday. The event will also feature on-site camping, libations and food vendors. No outside alcohol, drugs or weapons will be allowed.

In addition to M.O.E. performing both nights, there also will be shows by Chris Jacobs Band, South Hill Banks, Kendall Street Company, Isaac Hadden Project, Neal Francis and Disco Risque.