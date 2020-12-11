Community contributions at Piedmont Arts

Boys & Girls Clubs, the Martinsville Garden Club and the Garden Study Club donated their time this past week to help bring the holidays to Piedmont Arts. Members of Boys & Girls Clubs provided hand-made ornaments for the museum's Christmas tree and lobby. Members of the Martinsville Garden Club and the Garden Study Club planted bulbs in Gravely-Lester Art Garden that will bloom into daffodils to complement the Art Garden's permanent sculpture, Cliffhanger, a 10-foot-tall daffodil by artist Jeff Fetty.