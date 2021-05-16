Expressions returns to Piedmont Arts; M.o.e-memorial shows lanned

Expressions returns to Piedmont Arts

Expressions, the big art show at Piedmont Arts canceled last year by the pandemic, returns to the gallery this weekend.

This showcase of artwork by local and regional artists will be on display Saturday through July 16.

“We are excited to bring Expressions back this year,” Director of Exhibitions and Marketing Bernadette Moore said in a release. “Sharing the work of our local and regional artists is so important, and Expressions is the perfect opportunity for the community and visitors to see the amazing talent we have in our region.”

The exhibit is presented by Piedmont Arts and Lynwood Artists and is a judged exhibition that awards artists with prizes in seven entry categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show, the release said.

This year’s exhibition is judged by Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine.

King’s Grant, Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts will host an opening reception and awards ceremony at 6-8 p.m. Friday, with awards portion of the evening beginning at 6:30.