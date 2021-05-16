Expressions returns to Piedmont Arts; M.o.e-memorial shows lanned

Expressions returns to Piedmont Arts
Expressions, the big art show at Piedmont Arts canceled last year by the pandemic, returns to the gallery this weekend.
This showcase of artwork by local and regional artists will be on display Saturday through July 16.
“We are excited to bring Expressions back this year,” Director of Exhibitions and Marketing Bernadette Moore said in a release. “Sharing the work of our local and regional artists is so important, and Expressions is the perfect opportunity for the community and visitors to see the amazing talent we have in our region.”
The exhibit is presented by Piedmont Arts and Lynwood Artists and is a judged exhibition that awards artists with prizes in seven entry categories, as well as purchase awards, the Lynwood Artists Award and Best In Show, the release said.
This year’s exhibition is judged by Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine.
King’s Grant, Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts will host an opening reception and awards ceremony at 6-8 p.m. Friday, with awards portion of the evening beginning at 6:30.
Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Masks and social distancing are required, and capacity is limited.
RSVP required by Tuesday by calling 276-632-3221 or visiting PiedmontArts.org.
Memorial concert at Pop’s Farm
Tickets are on sale for the Moe.morial Day Weekend: A Rooster Walk Family Gathering, on May 28-29 at Pop’s Farm in Axton.
The weekend will feature on-site camping, beverages and food trucks. These are not pod shows, but they are socially distanced shows. Masks are required.
In addition to M.O.E. performing both nights, there also will be shows by Chris Jacobs Band, South Hill Banks, Kendall Street Company, Isaac Hadden Project, Neal Francis and Disco Risque.
There are two-day, two-day-camping and single-day tickets available by visiting https://roosterwalk.com/moe-morial-day-weekend/.
Smith River Fest returns in August
Smith River Fest also is returning this summer after a pandemic hiatus.
This 13th annual event is Aug. 21, 2021 at the Smith River Sports Complex.
The festival will continue to offer many of the annual activities that include the Smith River Boat Race, Helgramite Hustle Mud Run, petting zoo by Infinity Acres, casting pond, rock climbing wall, bounce houses, demo pool, live music and beer garden.